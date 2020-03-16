Gboard 9.1.9.300404574 Update – New Features and Keyboard Improvements

One of the best things about using an Android-powered smartphone is getting access to all of Google’s updates ahead of everyone else. With that said, we have some great news to share with Android fans who enjoy using the Gboard app to improve their typing speed and reliability through features such as glide and voice typing. A brand-new update has been made available to download for Gboard and it changes the app’s version number 9.1.9.300404574 and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

Gboard 9.1.9.300404574 Update

The first thing that we want to mention about Gboard’s latest update is the fact that it is rolling out via Google’s official over the air channels. This means that all Gboard fans who will keep their smartphones connected to a stable internet connection throughout the day are eligible to access the update and all the improvements that it brings. Now, let’s go ahead and take a look at the “goodies” that the update brings.

What’s New?

Gboard fans should be pleased to find out that the latest 9.1.9.300404574 is not a minor release that comes with bug fixes and instead, the update introduces a bunch of new features and improvements that are taking Gboard’s performances to the next level. Check out the full patch notes below.

Improvements to the keyboard latency and startup-time

Enables keyboard borders for tablets

Adds support for next word prediction and spelling correction for handwriting keyboards for faster typing. (En-US only)

Adds support for handwriting layout for Tibetan

The APK Alternative

The last thing that we want to note is that the new update for Gboard can also be manually downloaded and installed. This is possible only by accessing the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). The tricky part about installing this type of updates is that users need to enable their “Unknown Sources” option first.