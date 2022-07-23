Batgirl is Coming to ‘Gotham Knights’ – Watch the Trailer

While ‘Gotham Knights’ is still a few months away from arriving in the gaming world, we still get to find out new stuff about the upcoming title. The world received a gameplay demo footage back in May, and now it’s time to see one of the most beloved characters from the Batman universe shining once again: Batgirl.

First and foremost, and we can’t help to say it again since it’s too amusing: Gotham Knights will be a Batman game without Batman! The Caped Crusader is dead in this game, leaving the opportunity for his fellow comrades to save the day against the villains that will try to terrorize the city of Gotham.

Batgirl will be on the roster as well, and who can possibly not be in favor of seeing a badass woman who’s willing to punish the naughty boys?

There’s even a newly-released trailer showing what Batgirl is made of in the upcoming game, and she is indeed a delight:

As you’ve already guessed, this gorgeous gal is on the good side and willing to carry Batman’s legacy as much as possible.

The official description from the ‘PlayStation’ YouTube channel explains more:

“Batgirl is the hero Gotham needs. Gotham City still has a Bat, and she’s going to make sure everyone knows it. Protecting people runs in her veins and will always be a part of who she is, no matter her identity. The people of Gotham need a symbol to believe in, and there’s no one better than Batgirl to be that symbol.”

If you are willing to play Gotham Knights when it comes out, you’ll need at least one of the following platforms to run the game: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Series S, or Windows PC.