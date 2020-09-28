YouTube 15.39.35 Beta Update – Get the Latest Video Streaming Improvements

Are you a big fan of YouTube? If that is the case, then we have some great news to share with you. The developers of YouTube know that tens of millions of people love to watch online videos through their app and they are looking for new ways to take its performances to the next level. The way that they are doing that is by introducing new updates that come with fresh features, major bug fixes and software tweaks.

With that said, it should come as no surprise to find out that a new update is available to download for YouTube. The update sports the 15.39.35 beta version number and it is now rolling out via the app’s official OTA (over the air) channels. Now, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about it.

YouTube 15.39.35 Beta Update

The first thing that we want to mention about YouTube’s latest update is that since it is a beta release, then all YouTube fans who want to access the update on their Android-powered smartphones are required to enroll in the beta program. Fortunately, everyone who is willing to provide the developers with feedback is allowed to join the program.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the developers of YouTube want to take the user experience provided by the Android version of the app to the next level. The way that they are doing that is by introducing a bundle of in-app software tweaks that are not only speeding up YouTube’s overall performances but also making the user interface run smoother.

We also want to highlight that the update introduces a handful of bug fixes that are patching some issues that caused YouTube to lag. Fortunately, this is not going to happen anymore and YouTube fans can watch as many online videos as they want without a problem.