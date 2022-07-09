YouTube Music (Wear OS) 5.14.40-WEAR_RELEASE APK is Available for Download

YouTube Music represents a great alternative for those willing to enjoy their favorite music. Regardless of what music they like to listen to, there are loads of options available via YouTube Music.

The service offers access to over 70 million songs. Music fans are usually pleased with what the service has to offer – they can also find live concerts, covers, remixes, and more.

Therefore, heading over to APKMirror to grab the 5.14.40-WEAR_RELEASE APK for YouTube Music (Wear OS) is the right way to get the latest version of the app.

Two versions of download

There are two variants of download for the new YouTube Music (Wear OS) 5.14.40-WEAR_RELEASE APK. Both of them are APK files, and the compatible devices are those running at least Android 9 Pie.

Perhaps you know very well that any of us can deal with that unpleasant situation when you just don’t know what music to listen to next. You may have lots of favorite artists and albums, but nothing seems to satisfy you anymore since it’s all predictable. That’s why going to concerts or other places to listen to random music becomes a good idea. But another way to solve the issue is by trying out the personalized playlists that YouTube Music can make just for you, based on your tastes!

The app gathers info about your favorite music as you listen to it. There are pretty much all genres of music you can imagine on YouTube Music, so there’s no use thinking that the software’s developers will run out of ideas pretty soon.

YouTube Music not only allows you to discover new music. It will also make you like your own even more than before. What better deal could there possibly be, right?