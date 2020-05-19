Samsung Internet Browser 11.2.1.3 Update – Major Bug Fixes

If there is one thing that Samsung does better than everyone when it comes to smartphones, then it has to be the fact that the South Korean tech giant focuses on more than simply installing the most powerful hardware on its flagship devices. Take for example the Samsung Internet Browser. Samsung doesn’t want to rely on other companies, such as Google for example, and this is why it develops dedicated apps for all its smartphones.

Even though Samsung Internet Browser might not benefit from the same popularity as Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox do, no one can deny the fact that it does an amazing job of helping users surf the web at fast speeds and providing them with access to useful features. To make things even better, the mobile browser is updated weekly with improvements.

Samsung Internet Browser 11.2.1.3 Update

If you are a big fan of Samsung Internet Browser, then it is highly advised that you keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The reason why we are saying that is because a brand-new update that sports the 11.2.1.3 version number is now rolling out.

Alternatively, eager Samsung Internet Browser fans who don’t want to wait for the update to pop-up in their notifications panel can always choose to manually download and install it. This is possible by getting the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). However, we do need to mention that installing APKs is a bit tricky.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes listed by the developers who are in charge of Samsung Internet Browser, the new update focuses on taking the overall performances of the mobile browser to the next level. Check them out below:

Bug fix for pop-up zoomer in desktop webpage

Bug fix for loading error with bookmarked webpages

Bug fix and stabilization

Highlight Features

Now that we have covered everything there is to know about Samsung Internet Browser’s latest update, it’s time to go ahead and take a look at the best features that the mobile browser has to offer.

New Features for you

* Smart protection

Use several privacy protection functions, such as blocking web pages with large numbers of pop-ups by web content provider, and more enhanced tracking blocking functions.

You can turn on these functions in Samsung Internet settings since they’re turned off by default.

* Enhanced Customize menu

Create a customized toolbar by adding buttons from a range of useful options.

The hidden buttons are: Close Internet, Unblock ads temporarily, Open new tab, Refresh, and Search.

* Enhanced tab management

You can now reorder your tabs and lock them so they can’t be closed.

You can open up to 99 tabs.

* Usability enhancements for tablets

Choose to always show the desktop version of web pages, and use more keyboard shortcuts for enhanced productivity.

Security & Privacy

Samsung Internet helps you protect your security and privacy while browsing the Internet.

* Smart Anti-Tracking

Intelligently identify domains that have cross-site tracking ability and block storage (cookie) access.

* Protected Browsing

We will warn you before you can view known malicious sites to prevent you from visiting web sites that may try to steal your data.

* Content Blockers

Samsung Internet for Android allows 3rd party apps to provide filters for content blocking, making browsing safer and more streamlined.