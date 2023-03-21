Ayaka vs Shenhe in Genshin Impact: Which Cryo Character to Pull For?

Ayaka and Shenhe are two of the strongest Cryo units in Genshin Impact. In a game with two equally compelling protagonists, players may have to choose between them in order to rally behind the winning banner.

Ayaka is a fantastic DPS option for a wide variety of teams. Despite this, her best weapon, the 5-star Mistsplitter Reforged, can make her one of the most powerful DPS characters in the game despite her lack of viable 4-star weapon options. The 4-piece Blizzard Strayer set is the best artifact for her because it increases her chance to deal critical hits and thus increases her Critical DMG.

Shenhe, on the other hand, is a support character who specializes in increasing the Cryo DMG of her team. Because of her ability to lower foes’ Cryo DMG resistance, she’s a game-changer in combat. While the Favonius Lance is optimal for Shenhe, players who want to make the most of her Icy Quill effect should consider the Calamity Queller, the Engulfing Lightning, or the Skyward Spine instead. The best artifact for her team is the Noblesse Oblige four-piece set, which boosts their attack by 20 percent.

Players should think about their team’s make-up and the role they need to fill when making their character choice. If you’re looking for a versatile and powerful DPS unit, look no further than Ayaka. Shenhe, on the other hand, is a fantastic choice for players who have a solid Cryo DPS and are looking for a support character who can insanely buff their other Cryo units.

Finally, when choosing between Ayaka and Shenhe, players of Genshin Impact should think about each character’s role, weapons, and artifacts. The final call must be made based on the player’s team’s makeup and the specific role they need to play.