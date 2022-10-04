Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Are You Ready For Its Release?

The release date for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been set for October 10, 2022, during the Fall 2022 Anime Season.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will premiere on Hulu USA for English-speaking viewers on October 3, 2022, while Disney+ will host the series everywhere in the world.

Previously, VIZ Media said that each episode of Bleach Season 17 will be “simulcast” at the same time. Bear in mind, too, that VIZ Media and Disney+ will each be publishing regionally tailored information.

It has been confirmed that Season 17 of Bleach will consist of four episodes. However, due to the split cour airing schedule, there will be a hiatus between the first and fourth episodes.

Disney+ Japan, Hulu Japan, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and other Japanese streaming platforms have all been verified by the official Bleach anime website to air new episodes weekly on Tuesdays at 12:00.

If you’re an international fan who wants to watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War online, you may do so thanks to a Disney+ streaming agreement for Season 17. The House of Mouse is making a bold play for market dominance in the anime streaming space with its exclusive streaming contract.

The first season of “Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War” was announced to premiere on Disney+ Star in Canada on September 30, 2022. Since Disney+ Star is not yet available on the US edition of the streaming service, Bleach has not been confirmed for Disney + USA. There were rumors that Crunchyroll had come up short in the auction for the rights to broadcast the shows. As of September 30, 2022, Crunchyroll no longer had any episodes of Bleach prior to Season 16, hence it seems that the service will not be streaming Bleach Season 17.

A new PV trailer for Episode 1 of Bleach was shown on September 24, 2022, as part of the Bleach presentation at Aniplex Online Fest 2022. The audience was even baited with references to the popularity of Bleach in the United States, but no official announcement of Disney+ or details regarding future streaming offerings were made.