Mushoku Tensei: When To Expect Season 2?

The second season of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation will premiere in 2023. On March 6, 2022, production was officially greenlit for the anime TV series. On July 3, 2022, at 3:00 PM PST, the second teaser trailer PV for Mushoku Tensei Season 2 was published (or 7 AM JST in Japan on July 4, 2022).

Since the anime director has already explored translating a narrative arc from Mushoku Tensei into a movie, there is also the chance of such an adaptation happening.

Following the events of the after-credits sequence in Episode 23 of Mushoku Tensei, it was revealed that in Season 2, Rudy (Rudeus Greyrat) will enroll in the Ranoa University of Magic at the urging of an unnamed friend of Rudeus’. Who, however, will provide the voice for young Rudeus?

Season 2 of Mushoku Tensei will have a new voice actor for young Rudeus Greyrat, and that much is certain. On December 12, 2021, Rudeus voice actress Yumi Uchiyama announced that she’s departing the anime series following the finale of Part 2.

Given the time jump between seasons, this is to be expected. Although Rudeus is set to enter an age bracket when female actors and actresses no longer perform the parts of young boys, this trend is likely to continue.

The Season 2 release date

Kadokawa, EGG FIRM, Studio Bind, and the rest of the anime’s production team have not announced a specific date for Season 2 of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation as of this writing. A TV sequel to Mushoku Tensei, however, has already been scheduled for 2023.

It was always likely that Mushoku Tensei will reveal Season 2 in 2022. Both professional reviewers and casual viewers of anime have praised the series. Many times, the anime has been the most-watched show on Japanese television.