Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare Update Introduces New Game Modes, Weapons, Bunkers and More!

We have some amazing news to share with all of you Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone fans! A massive update is now available to download. This is not a regular update that introduces bug fixes and instead, it’s a major release that introduces new features and exciting content. With that being said, let’s go ahead and take a look at the patch notes for the update.

Patch 1.21 Update – New Features and Content

GENERAL FIXES Infected and Gun Game now feature playlist text to reinforce that KDR and win loss are not affected

Blueprint variants of Gun Game and Gunfight can now be enabled in custom match advanced options for their respective modes

Added the fire throwing knife to restricted equipment for CDL

Fix for the ‘Splash Guard’ shotgun weapon camo not applying properly to the weapon

Fixed a bug where on occasion, your selected Operator would not appear in the squad walk

Added a ‘Hold to Use’ option that allows you to choose between a hold or a press for the interaction button on keyboard and mouse

Adjusted the Monitor Distance Coefficient slider option to maximum value from 2.00 to 5.00

Out of map exploit fixes across various maps

Fixed a bug where players could take the ATV out of the map on Aniyah Palace

Fix for an XP exploit in Hardpoint

Fix for the ‘Time to Reap’ watch not displaying the time

Fix for the ‘Blue Skies’ watch appearing backwards when worn

Fix for some players spawning facing a wall while playing FFA on Talsik Backlot

Demolition: Added VO to alert the defending team a bomb site was destroyed

One in the Chamber: This mode is now available in custom games!

Regular Infected playlist now has random care package drops!

Gun Game Reloaded is now in the Quick Play filter.

Gunfight: Fire throwing knife is now available in OSP mode Fixes to the Snapshot grenade so it functions as intended in OSP mode

Reinfected Ground War: Removed IAV and Counter UAV Added a hint to tutorialize how to sky dive in this mode Do not show death icon when a player uses Field Upgrade Tac Insert to skydive Deaths from Field Upgrade Tac Insert (skydive) no longer count as deaths on the scoreboard Kills & Deaths do not count against your lifetime records in this mode, this is purely to reflect the accurate KDR on the scoreboard Lower Juggernaut health in this mode only No longer give killstreak points on kills if the player is in your party Significantly lowered damage from killstreaks if the player called out the killstreak and then moved to the infected team Added ATV visibility on the map to avoid players hiding while riding the ATV

CHALLENGES/MISSIONS Fix for Rodion’s Season 3, Objective 3 Mission from not tracking properly (“Purchase the Armor Bundle in Warzone 2 times while using Rodion as your Allegiance Operator”)

Fix for the “Use the Dead Silence Field Upgrade in 3 different matches” not tracking properly WEAPONS Renetti: Reduced the max ammo reserve MK3 Burst Mod – Significant hip spread increase MK3 Burst Mod – Small decrease to damage Reduced damage when Akimbo and MK3 Burst Mod are both equipped

FAL: Decrease to ADS time

SCAR: Decrease to ADS time

LMGS: Lowered ammo count for reload warning on belt fed LMGs

Reduced penalty for holding breath too long with sniper scopes

Fix for the level 34 unlock of the Renetti showing the Merc Foregrip

VLK Rogue Increased rate of fire Increased close damage range for 12 gauge Increased damage range to 6” Revolt barrel

Holger 26 Increased move speed Improved ADS time Slight recoil reduction Attachments: FTAC 8.98” Spitfire Barrel: Improved ADS time Faster movement Reduced hip spread XRK Ultralight Barrel: Improved ads time 30 Round Magazine: Reduced sprint out time Improved ADS time Faster movement Improved hip spread profile Not Stock: Increased sprint out time Faster movement Reduced hip spread Improved ADS time Stippled Grip Improved ADS time



WARZONE Fix for a bug where a player could become immune to the gas if they were bought back as the final circle was closing

Fix for a rare bug that left a player in the Gulag until the end of the match

PC: Fixed an issue where the gas mask overlay could remain on screen after leaving the gas and entering a vehicle

Removed the option to “Squad Fill” while in BR Solo

Fix for voice chat sometimes cutting out during a match

Reduced the RPG kill radius for players with full armor

Final circle now moves (BR)

The Most Wanted contract has had the time reduced from 5 minutes to 3 minutes

Replaced Shield Turret with Armor Box at Buy Stations (Shield Turret is still in loot)