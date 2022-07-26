Candy Crush Saga 1.232.1.1 APK is Available for Download

If someone tells you that he has never tried Candy Crush Saga before, just go ahead and dare to call his bluff! This game is way too fun to be totally neglected, and it seems like a great way to get time flowing while you are waiting for something important.

Less than three weeks ago, we spoke about the 1.231.1.1 update for Candy Crush Saga, and many of our readers were interested in the article. It’s now time for Candy Crush Saga 1.232.1.1 to shine, as it just arrived in the form of an APK (Android Package Kit) for those who have phones that run on at least Android 5!

Download Candy Crush Saga 1.232.1.1 APK via APKMirror

APKMirror is the perfect place where you can get updates for your favorite apps and games that are compatible with Android. It’s also the case for Candy Crush Saga 1.232.1.1 APK, and there are even two download variants to choose from!

There’s no telling yet what the new APK brings, but updates to the famous puzzle game arrive every week.

Candy Crush Saga has been downloaded from Google Play Store over 1 billion times.

Here’s a part of the description of the game that can be seen on the official Android marketplace, just in case you want to learn even more about the game:

“Switch and match Candies in this tasty puzzle adventure to progress to the next level for that sweet winning feeling! Solve puzzles with quick thinking and smart moves, and be rewarded with delicious rainbow-colored cascades and tasty candy combos! Plan your moves by matching 3 or more candies in a row, using boosters wisely in order to overcome those extra sticky puzzles! Blast the chocolate and collect sweet candy across thousands of levels, guaranteed to have you craving more!”

Playing Candy Crush Saga can make you run into various challenges, and you must also keep in mind that there will be many ways to get your hands on the in-game rewards!