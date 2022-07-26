FIFA 23: Should We Expect A World Cup Mode?

As the release of FIFA 23 approaches, many players will be wondering whether World Cup mode will return. Details on both the men’s and women’s World Cups may be found in FIFA 23.

For those who may have missed it, EA Sports and FIFA have opted to sever their almost thirty-year association, thereby ending the FIFA video game series. Instead, EA plans to capitalize on its extensive football licensing to rename the series as EA Sports FC.

Despite the new strategy and direction being announced, FIFA 23 will be the last game developed jointly by EA and FIFA. Many are curious whether FIFA 23 will have a World Cup mode in light of the current developments and the fact that a FIFA World Cup will be held in 2022.

We’ll let you know whether FIFA 23 follows EA’s regular practice of releasing World Cup-themed in-game content highlighting the teams and players in the prestigious competition.

EA announced the inclusion of World Cup content in FIFA 23 in a blog post detailing the company’s future intentions. For now, gamers can rest certain that they will be able to get their hands on World Cup material in FIFA 23, despite the lingering doubts over the series’ future.

Even though EA has announced a new series, EA Sports FC, for release in the autumn of 2022, it seems that the FIFA series will be ending on a high note.

Next year, EA SPORTS FC will become the future of football from EA SPORTS. Alongside our 300+ license partners across the sport, we’re ready to take global football experiences to new heights, on behalf of all football fans around the world.

Due to its unusual wintertime setting in Qatar in 2022, the World Cup will go down as one of the most memorable moments in the history of the beautiful game. Since the event doesn’t begin until November 21, 2022, we may assume that the material will be released before then.