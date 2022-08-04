Chrome Beta 105.0.5195.17 APK Brings Important Fixes

Does anybody need to run Chrome on Android phones? Well, probably everyone, and not just because the app comes preinstalled! It remains one of the most trusted web navigators out there, and for good reasons!

Chrome Beta 105.0.5195.17 APK is now available for download, and we must say right from the start that it’s a pretty interesting update! It’s available for those who have smartphones running on at least Android 7. However, even Android 6 is accepted in some situations, but we’re confident that pretty much nobody still uses such obsolete versions of Google’s OS for mobile gadgets. No offense, but Android has a lot more to offer!

What’s new

You can grab Chrome Beta 105.0.5195.17 APK right now via APKMirror at no cost! The update will provide you with some fixes regarding performance and stability. This means that it’s a great idea to restart both your phone and your Chrome browser as soon as you install the new update. Who knows what pleasant surprises you may find?

Chrome Beta 105.0.5195.17 APK even comes in multiple download variants – 10, to be more precise. You can choose a simple APK file or a bundle.

If you’re an iPhone user who wants to learn some basics about Google Chrome for Android, you can check out what the browser’s Play Store page has to say:

