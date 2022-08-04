GTA 6 Could Benefit From Fewer Playable Characters, Here’s Why

It’s true that Grand Theft Auto V’s plot wasn’t great, but the game’s witty writing, the crowded universe, and endless modding possibilities are what have kept it relevant for so long after its initial release. Rockstar’s idea to divide the story between three protagonists, who acted like rip-offs of the heroes from Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas, was bold but ultimately unsuccessful.

Will we have fewer protagonists?

According to the most recent rumors, Rockstar has decided to reduce the number of playable protagonists from four to two, opting instead for a “Bonnie and Clyde” style couple. Apparently, the developers have realized that having too many protagonists adds unnecessary complications to the game’s pacing and story. The ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ motif implies that the protagonists will be working together to cause mayhem from the get-go, rather than having separate plotlines that eventually merge.

This is probably for the best since Rockstar is in the greatest position to recognize the challenges of crafting a narrative that follows numerous protagonists with equal importance. When you’re in charge of Ciri, flashback scenes are OK, since they help set the stage for what’s happening in the present. Playing as Ciri and seeing the world through her eyes will increase your feeling of impending doom.

A further compelling study of many protagonists is Resident Evil, which has used them in a number of different ways over the course of the series’ history. While Resident Evil 1 and 2’s stories vary significantly based on which of the two playable characters you choose at the beginning, Resident Evil 7’s excellent use of flashbacks inside the game’s unique main tale makes for a far more engaging experience.

Resident Evil 6 has four storylines of around the same length, and is often considered to be one of the series’ worst stories. The tales were all over the place, making it difficult to become invested in any of them, making them all the more forgettable.