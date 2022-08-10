Clash of Clans 14.635.9 APK is Available for Download

Clash of Clans, the online game where millions of players gather to build a village, form a clan, and battle in Clan Wars, has now received its 14.635.9 update. You can already grab the patch in the form of an APK from APKMirror!

The update doesn’t seem to bring anything more than “various minor bug fixes and improvements,” but downloading and installing it surely remains a good option if you’re a fan of Supercell’s game.

Two download options are available

The new Clash of Clans 14.635.9 APK is available in two download options, and you are free to grab the one that you find more suitable. There’s a simple APK file and a bundle. If you have trouble making up your mind, you can also have a look at the FAQ section of APKMirror.

There’s also no need to worry about not having the right Android version installed. The update is compatible with all versions of Google’s OS that were released in recent years.

You can also learn a few stuff about the 2022 Summer Update for Clash of Clans by reading a previous article from our publication. Developer and publisher Supercell seems very occupied with improving the game, which means that it’s sure worth keeping an eye on the latest news in order to find out more.

Clash of Clans has the following description on the Google Play Store, just in case you want to learn a bit more:

“Join millions of players worldwide as you build your village, raise a clan, and compete in epic Clan Wars! Mustachioed Barbarians, fire wielding Wizards, and other unique troops are waiting for you! Enter the world of Clash!”

Clash of Clans remains exclusive for mobile devices: Android, iOS, and iPadOS. There’s no word about the game landing on consoles or PC in the future.