John Wick Director Says the Franchise Will Continue If This Happens…

The director of John Wick: Chapter 4, Chad Stahelski, has said that at this time, the franchise’s plans for the future are set in stone.

Stahelski was questioned about the likelihood of a John Wick 5 in an interview with Collider. According to John Wick: Chapter 2, the filmmaker believes that the company, Lionsgate, will eventually decide the fate of the John Wick series, which features Keanu Reeves in the role of the eponymous action hero.

now it is the studio’s [full] intention to continue the franchise

Lionsgate gave the go-ahead for the production of John Wick 5 in August 2020, with the goal of filming it simultaneously with John Wick: Chapter 4, which is scheduled to be released in cinemas on March 4, 2023.

And look, I’m not going to we’ve all seen directors and producers where they go, ‘Yes. I don’t know. I guess I’ll do five,’ or it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, yeah.’ And I’m just, ‘Look, man. ‘John Wick 1′ was a goof,” he said. “We made it as a fun little action movie that we’d like to see.’ And the fact that now nine years later, it’s changed our lives. It changed my life. It changed Keanu’s life. It’s changed a lot of other people’s lives. And people still want to see more.

Reeves is already announced for his role in John Wick Chapter 4, which was revealed in 2019 and had its release date initially pegged for the year 2021. The film was originally scheduled to be released on May 27, 2022; however, because to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19), the release date was moved back to 2023.

The filming of John Wick: Chapter 4 started in June of 2021, and locations such as Berlin, Paris, Japan, and New York City were used for the production. This is the very first John Wick chapter that was not written by Derek Kolstad, who is known as the series’ founder.