Compare OnePlus Nord N20 SE vs Redmi Note 11: Specs, Camera, Performance & Price

The OnePlus Nord N20 SE and the Redmi Note 11 are two of the most popular mid–range smartphones currently on the market. Both phones have a lot to offer, but which one is right for you? Let’s take a closer look at each device and compare the features and specs of the OnePlus Nord N20 SE and the Redmi Note 11.

Design: The OnePlus Nord N20 SE has a sleek and modern design with a 6.49–inch FHD+ display and a slim 8.4mm thickness. It has an all–glass body with a frosted finish and a triple–camera setup on the back. The Redmi Note 11 has a 6.53–inch FHD+ display, a plastic back with an anti–fingerprint coating, and a triple–camera setup on the back.

Performance: The OnePlus Nord N20 SE is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It also has a 5,000 mAh battery and fast–charging support. The Redmi Note 11 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It has a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

Camera: The OnePlus Nord N20 SE has a triple–camera setup on the back, which includes a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra–wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. The Redmi Note 11 has a triple–camera setup on the back, which includes a 48MP main camera, a 5MP ultra–wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie camera.

Features: The OnePlus Nord N20 SE has a side–mounted fingerprint scanner, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a dual stereo speaker setup. It also has NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and dual–band Wi–Fi. The Redmi Note 11 has a rear–mounted fingerprint scanner, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a single mono speaker. It also has NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual–band Wi–Fi.

Price: The OnePlus Nord N20 SE is priced at $299 while the Redmi Note 11 is priced at $229.

Overall, the OnePlus Nord N20 SE and the Redmi Note 11 are both great mid–range smartphones. The OnePlus Nord N20 SE has a more modern design, a better processor, more RAM, a bigger battery, and dual stereo speakers. The Redmi Note 11 is cheaper and has a slightly better camera setup and a rear–mounted fingerprint scanner. Ultimately, it comes down to which features are most important to you and which one fits your budget best.