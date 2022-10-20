Dr. Stone Season 3 Is Coming Out In 2023!

The third season of the popular anime Dr. Stone will premiere in April 2023, following the release of the manga’s last official chapter previously this year and the announcement of a special chapter for later this year. Dr. Stone’s third season, titled New World, will see the reappearance of genius kid Senku as he seeks to revive the rest of the human race, rebuild civilization, and discover the source of the catastrophic event that turned everyone into stone. Mangaka Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi of South Korea created the Japanese series Dr. Stone. Between March 2017 to March 2022, it ran as a serial in Shueisha’s Weekly Shnen Jump.

Release of Dr. STONE Season 3 is scheduled for April 2023, during the Spring 2023 anime season. Dr. STONE: New World is the title of the upcoming third season. On July 10, 2022, a teaser trailer was published announcing the film.

While Jump Festa 2022 did not see the debut of a trailer for Dr. STONE Season 3, neither did that event. Jump Festa 2023 is probably the earliest that can happen.

By the season two finale, it was established that production had begun on season three. Due to the development of the upcoming story arcs in the manga, it is quite doubtful that a Dr. STONE film will be made in the near future.

Not surprisingly, given that Season 2 was titled Dr. STONE: Stone Wars, the sequel is titled Dr. STONE: New World. The third season is called “Source of the Petrification,” “Age of Exploration,” and “Treasure Island,” all references to stories from the books.

At one time, Crunchyroll provided English dubs for Dr. STONE episodes that broadcast in Japan everywhere but Asia. Considering Sony’s FUNimation acquired Crunchyroll in late 2020, the 11th of February, 2021 debut of the Dr. STONE: Stone Wars English dub on the service’s streaming platform came as no surprise.