FaZe Rug Biography: What Is The Youtuber’s Net Worth?

Brian Rafat Awadis is a content producer best known by his online pseudonym FaZe Rug. He is notable for creating gaming videos and prank films to YouTube. In addition to that, he is a co-owner of a company named FaZe Clan, which is a professional entertainment and esports organization. The company FaZe Rug has a net value of $4 million as of the year 2022.

Brian Awadis was born on November 19, 1996 to Sana and Ron Awadis, both of whom were immigrants from Iraq. Both he and his brother Brandon spent their childhood in San Diego, California, where their dad had a couple of different shops that the family owned and operated.

Awadis, then 12 years old, came up with the idea to launch a YouTube channel with his elder brother and gave it the name “fathersonchaldean.” They uploaded a few videos, however after a year their account was no longer active and they stopped posting videos.

After receiving his diploma from Mira Mesa High School, Brian continued his education at San Diego Miramar College. However, he quit school after the first year in order to concentrate on the production of material.

Personal Life

Molly Eskam, a model who is active on Instagram, and Brian Awadis were once in a relationship. After that, in 2016, he began dating an influencer by the name of Kaelyn Kastle, but they finally ended their relationship.

There is a good chance that FaZe is not in a relationship at the moment. He has just closed on the purchase of the home of his dreams in San Diego. There, he stores his collection of automobiles, which consists of two Lamborghinis, a Mercedes, and a Range Rover, in addition to a Tesla.

Career

It wasn’t until 2012 that he appeared on YouTube again, this time under the names “oRugrat” and “SoaR Rug.” He began by publishing videos of himself playing Call of Duty and showing off his talents. This resulted in him receiving an invitation to become a member of the FaZe Clan in 2013. Following this, he went through his settings and changed his user name to FaZe Rug.

By creating material related to video games, he was able to get a respectable number of followers. His audience, on the other hand, increased once he decided to try something new by filming prank films. Additionally, FaZe has begun shooting vlogs as well as challenges in an effort to further diversify his output.

The native of California attracted a lot of attention after posting a series of films on YouTube in which he and his buddies investigated a supposedly haunted tunnel. He now has more than 21.300 million people subscribed to his channel.

The FaZe Clan now uses Brian as their public persona. He was the driving force behind the team’s rise to prominence as one of the most successful esports companies in the world. In addition to their success in the gaming industry, FaZe Clan is also well-known for their lifestyle and fashion brand.

The YouTuber released a song under the title “Goin’ Live” in 2019, marking his first foray into the world of music. The year after that, he had a role in the terrifying movie Crimson, which was released the year after that. In addition, he co-starred with Rob Dyrdek in an episode of the MTV comedy clip program titled “Ridiculousness.”

He was the presenter of the YouTube Original #1 Chicken in the year 2021. TikTok is another platform that Awadis has begun producing material for in addition to YouTube. His following on the site now stands at 9.2 million at the time of this writing.

How rich is he?

The advertising income generated by FaZe Rug’s channel on YouTube is around $3.4 million. His job as commander of the FaZe Clan, who just secured a collaboration arrangement with the financial technology platform Current, contributes to his other revenue stream.

Additionally, his band is known for its popular apparel line, which has worked with well-known companies such as Lyrical Lemonade, the NFL, Kappa, and CLOT. There are other things like endorsement agreements, appearances in the media, and item sales that he does. Following this latest development, the social media celebrity now has a net worth of $4 million.