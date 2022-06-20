Google Maps Will Add New “Nearby Traffic” Widget

It seems hard to start your car in this day and age without getting Google Maps open, and one of the reasons for this is that you need to be aware of the current traffic situations in your area. Now a new minimap widget from Google will tell you all you need to know about this.

When the new feature is implemented, seeing how the local traffic flows will be simpler than it has ever been before. You won’t even need to launch the Google Maps app on your phone because all you have to do is quickly glance at your device. In a statement on its blog, Google detailed the new feature’s place in the company’s development priorities.

Nearby Traffic

The new feature and widget that will be added to Google Maps in the near future is called Nearby Traffic. Because it will be accessible in just a few weeks, the best course of action that you can do is to ensure that your phone is always connected to the internet to get it ready for the update when it becomes available.

The real-time traffic predictions on Google Maps can make it easier for you to plan your trip, regardless of whether you are driving to work or going out to meet friends. In addition, when the new nearby traffic tool is released in the coming weeks, you’ll be able to view this data for your present area directly on the Home screen of your Android device. If you are ready to leave your home, place of employment, school, or any other location, you will be able to see at a glance exactly what the local traffic conditions may be like. Additionally, because widgets on Android can be tapped, you may adjust the level of magnification without having to open the Maps application.

The deployment of the new widget has already started in some countries, while it will take a few more weeks for other countries to obtain it. The United States of America, Japan, Indonesia, and India are the nations in which Nearby Traffic has previously been released.