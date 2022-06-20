WhatsApp Allows You To React To Messages Using Emojis

Reports indicate that the messaging network operated by Meta will soon be able to offer more options for users to respond to messages. Additional emoji replies are still being worked on by WABetaInfo, according to their recent update. WhatsApp beta on Android may now send message reactions using all emojis, although this capability has not yet arrived on WhatsApp beta on iOS. Android and iOS users can look forward to the functionality as it continues to be worked on. However, there is no indication in the story of whether or not the feature will be available to WhatsApp desktop users.

Whatsapp has added a draggable part where you may select and look for any emoji you need to use to react to the text, states the article. In addition, we can also locate a row devoted to our newly picked emojis.

Instant emoji responses have recently been added to WhatsApp, making it easier for people to respond to messages quickly. Six emojis were available at the time of the tool’s launch, including heart, laughing with tears, astonished face, sad with tears, and thumbs up. There are now more possibilities for emoji reactions on the platform. Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and many other messaging apps like Telegram all allow users to respond with emoji reactions.

WhatsApp has also added a new privacy option to its profile picture feature.

It was stated on Twitter on June 16, 2022, that WhatsApp was adding a new privacy setting option. Prior to this update, there were only three options for setting privacy for the profile photo, the last time you were seen out of which to choose: Nobody, My Contacts, and Everyone. WhatsApp users may now use the My Contacts Except privacy feature to keep their profile picture and last seen status hidden from specific contacts on the network. In WhatsApp, the My Contacts Except privacy option has been accessible for a long time, but exclusively for the purpose of posting a Status message.