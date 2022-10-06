Google Play services 22.39.14 APK is Available NOW

Ladies and gentlemen, we are happy to announce that Google Play services has a brand new update in store for Android users: the 22.39.14 version, and it comes in the form of an APK!

You are already free to grab the APK, meaning the Android Package Kit. There are five download variants available, and it doesn’t matter too much what Android version you have installed on your phone. The update is available for all versions of Android running on at least the 6.0 version.

What’s new

Apparently, the new update for the Google Play services doesn’t bring anything new. There’s no change log exposed, but even so, we’re betting that there are some fixes for bugs and other minor improvements.

You can use Google Play services for updating apps from Google. In other words, an Android phone without Google Play services would be like Goku without the Kamehameha wave attack, like Batman without his mask, etc. The Google Play services tool is crucially important for any Android phone, and it’s also important to keep the software updated!

Google’s presentation of the Google Play Services is as relevant as it can be:

“Google Play services is used to update Google apps and apps from Google Play.

This component provides core functionality like authentication to your Google services, synchronized contacts, access to all the latest user privacy settings, and higher quality, lower-powered location based services.

Google Play services also enhances your app experience. It speeds up offline searches, provides more immersive maps, and improves gaming experiences.

Apps may not work if you uninstall Google Play services.”

If you’ve already installed Google Play services 22.39.14, feel free to tell us what you think about it!