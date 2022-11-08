How to Build a Community on WhatsApp

Let’s face it: practically everybody is on WhatsApp these days, which is why it has become very simple to use it. The developers update the app more and more in order to make it more enjoyable, and new upgrades and features are also included.

WhatsApp will soon have, or it already has on some devices, the brand-new Community feature. As you’ve probably already guessed, what this new functionality does is that it allows the users the chance to form communities. This is possible by connecting a maximum of 50 WhatsApp groups.

But while the theoretical part sounds all fine and dandy, it can become complicated to actually put it into practice and establish a WhatsApp community for yourself.

Here are the exact steps you need to follow to get it done and create a community on the Meta-owned instant-messaging app:

Grab your device and launch WhatsApp. Select ‘New chat’ Select ‘New Community’ Hit the ‘Get Started’ option. Choose a name, description, and profile photo for the community you want to create. Tap ‘Next’ to choose existing groups or create a new one. After you finish adding the groups you want to your community, you have to tap ‘Create.’ Enjoy your community!

However, you must keep in mind a few restrictions when trying to create a community on WhatsApp. For instance, you cannot choose a name for your community that has more than 24 characters. So we recommend you add a simple name as possible, without any unnecessary symbols and emojis.

There is still plenty of time to find out for sure how it will be to be part of WhatsApp communities. Someone has to be the admin who bans those who dare to say something he doesn’t like. The members have to obey the rules, or else they will be excluded. You know, just like on WhatsApp groups!