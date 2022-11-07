Tyrus: Career, Personal Life, Net Worth & More

Origins

Tyrus was born in Boston, Massachusetts, in the United States on February 21st, 1973. There are Black and White ancestors in his family tree. His mother’s ancestry was European, and his father’s was African-American in the United States.

He went to and eventually graduated from Quartz High School in Los Angeles County, California. He then started attending classes at Antelope Valley College in 1992. He decided to attend the University of Nebraska later that year in order to pursue a career in academia.

When he was born, both of his parents were still teenages. His father was 19 and his mother was 15. In 2018, he revealed for the first time that his father had physically abused him. He further stated that his parents’ marriage had broken down because his father had assaulted him, leading him to lose sight in one eye.

Tyrus tied the knot with his best friend Ingrid Rinck. For the purpose of encouraging people to eat healthily, Ingrid founded a company called Sensible Meals. Baby Georgie Murdoch was delivered to the attractive couple in May of 2014. Most people assumed he had a history of heartbreak due to his apparent lack of success in romantic relationships. He allegedly also has a kid from a previous relationship who lives in New Orleans.

Career

Actor, political comedian on cable TV, and professional wrestler Tyrus is the ring name of American George Murdoch. On the other hand, his performance in Impact Wrestling has earned him widespread recognition.

Similar to how his role as Brodus Clay in WWE has made him famous. Murdoch trained at WWE’s farm territories Deep South Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling before making his debut in the fourth season of WWE NXT, a WWE television show in which several novices were paired with WWE wrestlers as mentors.

Tyrus has amassed a substantial fortune over the course of his career, but we have no notion of his annual salary. Reports from multiple credible sources estimate Tyrus’s net worth at above $2 million.

He amassed a huge wealth during his professional wrestling career. He was also quite prosperous from his time spent acting in movies and TV shows. His wealth is the sum of his income and assets.