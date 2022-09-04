Instagram 252.0.0.0.37 alpha is Available in APK Form

Whether you need to grow and monetize a business or you just want to have some fun while seeing what your friends, celebrities, and other people are up to, using Instagram is a good idea.

The new 252.0.0.0.37 alpha update becomes available for Instagram, and you can download it in APK form. There are even three download versions available, and each one of them comes in the form of an APK.

There’s no change log telling us what the new update is all about, but we can easily guess that it wasn’t released for no reason. It probably brings nothing more than bug fixes and a few simple improvements, but even so, it’s worth giving the update a try if you’re an Instagram user.

A part of Instagram’s description found on Microsoft sounds like this:

“Bringing you closer to the people and things you love. – Instagram from Meta. Connect with friends, share what you’re up to or see what’s new from others all over the world. Explore our community where you can feel free to be yourself and share everything from your daily moments to life’s highlights.”

Just a few days ago, we spoke about the 318.0.0.16.105 update that was released for the Lite version of the Meta-owned social platform.