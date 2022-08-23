Instagram Receives Its 250.0.0.0.66 alpha Update – Get the APK NOW!

We’re just about two weeks away since we spoke about Instagram’s 246.1.0.16.113 update, and it’s great to see that a brand new one is already available for download. Instagram 250.0.0.0.66 alpha is now up for grabs via APKMirror in the form of a simple APK version.

Just like in the case of the previous update, there’s no info available about what 250.0.0.0.66 alpha can do to Instagram. But while we all know that installing the latest version of an app is an essential thing to do if you want to assure that everything works well, surely the release of 250.0.0.0.66 alpha isn’t useless.

Instagram or Facebook?

When it comes to the battle for supremacy, it’s hard to tell if Instagram is better than Facebook or vice versa when we’re talking about the two platforms’ utility as social apps. What’s for sure is that Instagram has grown a lot in popularity in recent years, and now it has around 1 billion monthly active users.

Here’s a relevant description coming from APKMirror:

“INSTAGRAM (FROM FACEBOOK) ALLOWS YOU TO CREATE AND SHARE YOUR PHOTOS, STORIES, AND VIDEOS WITH THE FRIENDS AND FOLLOWERS YOU CARE ABOUT. CONNECT WITH FRIENDS, SHARE WHAT YOU’RE UP TO, OR SEE WHAT’S NEW FROM OTHERS ALL OVER THE WORLD. EXPLORE OUR COMMUNITY WHERE YOU CAN FEEL FREE TO BE YOURSELF AND SHARE EVERYTHING FROM YOUR DAILY MOMENTS TO LIFE’S HIGHLIGHTS.”

A lot of celebrities use Instagram, which means that you can always find something interesting about what they do and their lives. You can even use the famous app to try to become a celebrity yourself!

All Android versions released in recent years are compatible with Instagram 250.0.0.0.66 alpha, so there’s no need to worry as long as you’re using a device that’s running on Google’s operating system for smartphones. The latest accepted version is Android 5, one that was released in 2014.