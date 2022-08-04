Microsoft Begins Rolling Out Windows 11 build 25174

Who said that Microsoft would slow down with Windows 11 updates any time soon? The Redmond-based tech giant is currently rolling out Windows 11 build 25174 for Insiders who are enrolled in the Dev channel, according to the Windows Insider Blog.

The build fixes a few issues that users have noticed or been complaining about. But the main highlight is arguably the new Game Pass widget that’s able to enhance the gaming experience of many.

Better access to the PC Game Pass library

The new widget will make it easier for gamers to check out the PC Game Pass library, learn about the new additions, what games are going away, and more.

You can already get a preview of the Game Pass widget in the widgets board, among others regarding sports, weather, and more.

Lots of fixes

Windows 11 build 25174 also brings lots of fixes for the File Explorer, the Taskbar, the Settings area, and more. We’re glad to mention a few of them below:

Fixed the possible crash for explorer.exe when the user opens the new File Explorer windows.

Fixed the overlapping of the dividers in the navigation pane and when they were approaching the text too much.

Fixed the issue leading to some system tray elements missing in the case of some Insider users for the previous build.

Some PCs no longer face a crash when the user was accessing Disk & Volumes

Back in early July, we spoke about another update from Microsoft for its Windows 11 Build OS: 22621.169 (KB5014958). That update was also pretty bulky as well, and it shall be interesting to see what the users’ feedback will be now, after the Windows 11 build 25174 update.

Compared to Windows 10, you’ll find it significantly easier to create and toggle between different virtual desktops for the current Windows 11. Microsoft will likely keep providing updates for its latest OS, and we’re already curious about what the next one will look like.