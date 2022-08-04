Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Introduces a New Pokemon and More

Developer Game Freak is working hard to bring Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to the Nintendo Switch in just a few months. We’re talking about a brand new Pokemon game set for release in November, and there are plenty of reasons to be excited already.

More than a week ago, Technostalls shared the news about Regional Tauros becoming available in various areas. While any fan of the franchise knows about Tauros, being one of Ash’s Pokemon back in the day when the main focus was on the first generation of Pokemon, we certainly can’t say the same about Fidough.

Meet Fidough, a new Pokemon

Who said that there’s no room left for any new Pokemon? According to CNET, a new trailer for the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet game reveals the introduction of a brand new Pokemon called Fidough. In fact, Fidough is among other new Pokemon revealed in the new trailer. But he is arguably the most interesting Pokemon from the new batch – he’s a fairy type puppy that has a structure made of dough.

Renowned YouTuber Verlisify presents us how Fidough looks:

The action in the upcoming game will take place in the Paldea region, meaning that there is still a lot to learn and uncover.

To make things even more interesting, players will rapidly get used to the fact that every Pokemon that they can find in Paldea is capable of Terastallizing.

It’s great to see that Pokemon from the very first generation weren’t forgotten, as we can see Arcanine and Gyarados in the above trailer.

There are a lot of heights there as well, as you can see, but also flying Pokemon that we hope players can get to use for navigating high above the surface.

Pokemon fans are surely hard to please, but we anticipate that Scarlet and Violet might become a new high-rated game of the legendary franchise!