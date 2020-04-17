OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro Update Introduces System Changes, Camera Improvements and More!

It’s only been a couple of days since OnePlus 8 Pro was made available for purchase and a major update that improves its performances has already been released. The update sports the OxygenOS 10.5.4 version number and it is based on Google’s Android 10 operating system. The update is now rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Not only that but the standard version OnePlus 8 is also eligible to download it.

OxygenOS 10.5.4 Update – Patch Notes

System

•Improved system stability

•Improved icon display in status bar

•Imporved back gesture experience

•OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can now be integrated with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality

•Added double-tap feature to wake up lockscreen in ambient display mode or off-screen condition

•Added OnePlus Tips & Support section in Settings. Check out all the new features and answers to common issues here

•Added Live Caption, this will detect speech in media and automatically generate captions [To enable: Settings-System-Accessibility-Live Caption]

•Update Android Security Patch to 2020.03

•Updated GMS package to 2020.02

Camera

•Optimized the camera’s shooting experience and improved stability

•Optimized the animation effect and improved interaction experience

•Added video filter feature

Fingerprint Unlock

•Optimized the fingerprint unlock experience when unlocking the device

Phone updates

•Added contact notes info for incoming calls

Network updates

•Optimized network data transmission performance and stability

Voice Assistant updates

•Now you can wake up voice assistant of your choice just by long-pressing the power button [To enable: Settings-Buttons & gestures-Press and hold the power button-Choose the app you want to activate]

Final Words

As we can see in the patch notes listed above, the latest update for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro comes with lots of improvements to software performances. Therefore, we are advising everyone to download it as soon as possible.