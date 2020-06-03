Pokemon Go 0.177.0 Update – Enhancing the Player Experience and Adding New Features

We have some amazing news to share with Pokemon Go fans who enjoy playing the game on their Android-powered smartphones. A brand-new update that sports the 0.177.0 version number has been made available for download and it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. With that being said, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about the new update and the improvements that it brings.

Pokemon Go 0.177.0 Update

The first thing that we want to mention about the new update for Pokemon Go is that it focuses on improving the overall feel of the gameplay. The way that the update is doing this is by introducing changes for individual changes that can enhance the player experience.

Since the new 0.177.0 update for Pokemon Go is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels, then the only thing that fans of the mobile game are required to do in order to access the update is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and the update will pop up in their notifications panel.

What’s New?

Access to nearby Raid Battles with Remote Raid Passes.

Your buddy (of any Buddy Level) can now start going to nearby PokéStops to get Gifts for you to send out. You’ll see a notification above your buddy’s portrait when it’s returned with gifts in hand (or paw).”

From the looks of it, the changes that the new 0.177.0 update introduce are making it a high-priority update for everyone who enjoys playing the game on their Android-powered smartphones.

The APK Alternative

Before we sign off, we also want to mention that there is an alternative way to download the new update. The developers have also released it in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). APK releases can be manually downloaded and installed by eager Pokemon Go fans.