Rune Factory 5 Now Available On PC, Alongside Its Digital Deluxe Edition

Rune Factory 5 is now available for purchase on the PC platform, along with its Digital Deluxe Edition. In addition, customers who have already purchased Rune Factory 4 Special on Steam will be eligible for a unique gift.

The PC version of Rune Factory 5 is now available. The price of the basic game is now $59.99. The marriage prospects from Rune Factory 4 served as inspiration for the rare clothes included in the Digital Deluxe Edition of Rune Factory 5, which is also available. The Digital Deluxe Edition of Rune Factory 5 may be purchased for the price of $69.99. Watch the PC launch trailer in the following video.

Those who have previously purchased Rune Factory 4 Special on Steam will be able to see Doug and Margaret settling into the Blue Moon Inn as new tenants. On the task board, the characters will post their demands, and the players will decide whether or not to fulfill them. If players are successful, they will be awarded with new clothes for the two main characters in Rune Factory 4, Lest and Frey.

The most recent installment in a long-running franchise of farming and living simulation video games is titled Rune Factory 5. Players may care to a vast farm, build up their base, and eventually go dungeon crawling to gain better equipment all while concentrating on day-to-day activities in the game.

The action of the game takes place in Rigbarth, a sleepy little hamlet with a weird reputation. The player assumes the character of an amnesiac protagonist who has joined SEED in order to assist in maintaining peace. The majority of your time spent playing will be spent cultivating your own farm, mingling with the people of the town, and forming connections with one another. Additionally, it has in-depth role-playing game (RPG) mechanics for dungeon exploring.