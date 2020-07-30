Samsung Internet Browser 12.1.1.36 Update – Open Links in Secret Mode!

We previously reported that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G was leaked, but this is not the only Samsung-news that we have to share. The South Korean based tech giant has also released a major update for the Samsung Internet Browser that is installed as the default option on all its smartphones, similar to how Safari works on Apple’s iPhones. The new update sports the 12.1.1.36 version number and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

Samsung Internet Browser 12.1.1.36 Update

The first thing that we want to highlight about Samsung Internet Browser’s new update is that it is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, all Samsung Internet Browser fans who use an Android-powered smartphone are eligible to get the update as soon as it starts rolling out in their area.

We also want to note that there is a faster alternative way to access the update, but more complicated. The new update is also available to manually download and install in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). This type of update is compatible only with Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option in their Settings menu.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the latest update for Samsung Internet Browser introduces a new feature that makes it possible for users to open links in secret mode from the context menu. To make things even better, the update also improves the performances of the password manager so that many other apps can access it and allow autofill ID & password.

Top Features

Here are Samsung Internet Browser’s best features for Android:

* Support the Context menu in the Tab Bar

You can manage your tab through the Context menu in the Tab Bar. Please long press the tab in the Tab Bar to lock the tab, refresh the page, or close all the open tabs.

* New tab manager – See in the Grid view

Now you can use the ‘Grid view’ on your phone. This enables you to have an easy access to the web page that is open in each tab through the screenshots bigger than ‘List view’ size.

Security & Privacy

Samsung Internet helps you protect your security and privacy while browsing the Internet.

* Smart Anti-Tracking

Intelligently identify domains which have cross-site tracking ability and block storage (cookie) access.

* Protected Browsing

We will warn you before you can view known malicious sites to prevent you from visiting web sites that may try to steal your data.

* Content Blockers

Samsung Internet for Android allows 3rd party apps to provide filters for content blocking, making browsing safer and more streamlined.