Samsung Internet Browser 12.1.2.5 Beta Update – Improved Pinch Zoom, Find On Page Visibility and More!

Samsung doesn’t like to rely on Google’s Android when it comes to software and its plans are to push Tizen as the official Samsung mobile operating system. Thanks to this, the South Korean based tech giant has released a bunch of apps that can replace Android at any given moment. The perfect example of this is none other than the Samsung Internet Browser.

Samsung Internet Browser is a powerful app that is a good alternative for the likes of Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome. The reason why we are talking about Samsung Internet Browser today is that the app has just received a new update. Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about it.

Samsung Internet Browser 12.1.2.5 Beta Update

The first thing that we want to mention about the Samsung Internet Browser’s new update is that it only available for beta users. Fortunately, everyone who is willing to provide the developers with feedback is eligible to get access to the beta program and all the benefits that it includes.

There is also an alternative method to access the update without joining the beta program. The developers have also released it in the form of APK and this type of update can be manually downloaded and installed on Android-powered smartphones through a process known as sideloading.

What’s New?

The new update for Samsung Internet Browser introduces a bundle of improvements that are takings its performances to the next level. Check out the patch notes below: