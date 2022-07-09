Top Online RPGs That Are Popular in 2022

Playing a role-playing game such as GTA 5 can surely be a lot of fun if you’re into gaming, but why not raise the stakes even more? Let’s face it: the story mode of any game is made so that anybody can complete it if they try frequently enough. Therefore, if you really want to prove that you’re good at playing a game, competing against others seems to be the only way.

Getting into online RPGs suddenly becomes a good idea, right? Or, in other words, why not try some MMORPGs? We’ve made a list of some of them that we find very entertaining, and you can see it below:

Elden Ring

Elden Ring is a game developed by FromSoftware and launched back in February this year.

Elden Ring brings the player to a vast world where he’ll find lots of huge dungeons. Players even get the freedom of creating their own character, which is always a nice feature in an RPG. The system requirements for this game are pretty impressive, however, as your gaming rig will need to have at least 12GB of RAM.

Except for the PC support, Elden Ring also works for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Black Desert: Sage Awakening

Medieval weapons alongside supernatural powers joining in a game might not represent the perfect combination for warfare, but the situation can change if you’re playing Black Desert: Sage Awakening.

Medieval combat never seemed better! But beware, as this game might create a strong addiction!

Diablo III

Diablo III is a 10-year-old game developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment.

Judging by the name itself, you can easily guess that Diablo III is not about giving flowers to girls. The game features a sinister atmosphere, diverse classes, and a lot of battles.

Here’s what Blizzard says:

“In Diablo III, runes give you unprecedented control over your skills and powers, changing elemental damage types, accuracy, and area of effect; adding new debilitating effects like slows and stuns; and even altering the nature and appearance of your abilities.”

World of Tanks

Launched almost 12 years ago after being developed by the Belarusian company Wargaming, World of Tanks features numerous tanks from WWII.

In World of Tanks, a player can join either one of two teams, and they’ll be fighting one another until one of them loses all the players. Therefore, one of the teams becomes victorious in a battle.

World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft is an 18-year-old game released by Blizzard, and millions of gamers still play it today.

Here’s what the official website of the game has to say when it comes to purchasing Dragonflight:

“The dragonflights of Azeroth will soon return, called upon to defend their ancestral home, the Dragon Isles. Harness the power of the dragonflights in 2022 and get the Drakks pet, along with a hoard of goodies with your pre-purchase of the Epic Edition of Dragonflight!”

You can even play World of Warcraft for FREE up to level 20!

GTA Online

The online mode of GTA 5 is known simply as GTA Online. While GTA 5 is an open-world RPG, many are jumping into the game to compete with one another. GTA 5 remains one of the most popular video games ever made, and for good reasons.

This game gives the player a huge amount of freedom over a huge map where he can have pretty much any job or activity he wants.

Feel free to tell us which game from our list you like the most and why! You can also bring your own proposals! Surely any gamer has his own favorite titles and his least favorite ones!