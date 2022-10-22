Clash of Clans Town Hall 11: Top Attacks For 2022

In Clash of Clans, when you level up, you have access to stronger troops, but your enemies also get stronger bases, allowing them to wipe out armies in a matter of seconds. If you want to win every single battle and war in Clash of Clans, then check out this list of the finest assaults you can use in Town Hall 11.

In previous versions of Clash of Clans, Town Hall 11 represented the pinnacle of gameplay. Since so many people had already reached this point, the developers decided to release Town Hall 12 as a new challenge.

Despite this, Town Hall 11 is still one of the most heated in all of Clash of Clans, thanks to the introduction of a plethora of new game elements including Super Troops. The only way to make a significant contribution during battle is to learn these skills and put them to use.

Here are some of the best strategies

P.E.K.K.A team

• 1x Archer

• 1x Wizard

• 2x Baby Dragon

• 2x Balloons

• 2x Rage Spells

• 3x Freeze Spells

• 4x Bat Spells

• 4x Healers

• 5x P.E.K.K.A.

• 6x Bowlers

• Barbarian King, Archer Queen, and Grand Warden

• Log Launcher

The Baby Dragon, the P.E.K.K.A., and the Wizard must clear the perimeter. When the outer buildings have been taken out, send the remaining P.E.K.K.A.s through that opening and station Healers behind them. Lastly, deploy the Log Launcher, Grand Warden, Heroes, and Bowlers.

While your primary forces are busy clearing the heart of the base, you can employ the other spells to enrage your own troops and freeze the enemy’s defenses.

Make use of the Super Archers

The following units are required for this task in Town Hall 11:

• 11x Super Archers

• 1x Balloon

• 1x Earthquake

• 1x Goblin

• 1x Heal Spell

• 1x Rage Spell

• 1x Wizard

• 2x Super Wall Breakers

• 4x Archers

• 6x Lightning Spells

• 7x Healers

• Barbarian King, Archer Queen, and the Grand Warden

• Siege Barracks

Use the Lightning Spells first to destroy the Eagle Artillery and maximize their effectiveness by targeting surrounding defenses. Launch the Archer Queen’s attack and support her with Healers.x

Arrange your Super Archers, Grand Warden, and remaining healers around the Archer Queen. Make sure, though, that these assaults are going in distinct directions. If you’re attacking the south side of the base, for example, send the Queen to the less defended region and the Super Archers and Grand Warden to the more perilous ones.

Use your Siege Barracks and Barbarian King to sweep the perimeter, where you’ll most likely locate unguarded barracks, and make room for your army. Get to the heart of the matter with the help of the Super Wall Breaker; its late-battle use won’t slow you down one bit. If you feel your troops may use an extra boost or some healing, use the Rage and Heal spells accordingly.