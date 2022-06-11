Elder Scrolls 6: Location, Release Date & More

While the release date of The Elder Scrolls 6 is still a ways off, anticipation for the Skyrim sequel is already high. E3 2018 was the first time it was publicly revealed. In the time since, Bethesda hasn’t revealed much more than a few clues and teases. Everything we know about the upcoming action RPG may be found in this list.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is set to be a high-octane, action-packed, and visually spectacular experience. Only the title and setting of the game have been disclosed in a brief teaser from Bethesda, which was only a few seconds long.

Release date

Starfield, Bethesda’s upcoming space-adventure, has been postponed until 2023. According to reports, the sequel to Skyrim is still in the early stages of production. However, there are a lot of rumors about it.

Timeline for the upcoming Elder Scrolls VI: Skyrim game

At E3 in 2018, Bethesda teased The Elder Scrolls 6 for the first time in four years. According to recent sources, the game is still in the early phases of production, and we don’t know when it will be released.

For the time being, the studio’s primary focus is on Starfield, with TES6 following closely behind. The bad news is that we have no idea when Starfield will be released. As far as we know, it will go live some time in 2023. The Elder Scroll 6’s release date should be pushed back to 2024 or later as a result of this.

Between 2024 and 2026, there’s a widespread consensus that the game will be ready to play, while another report claims that the development process might take six years to complete. There’s no denying what’s on the way in this decade.

Setting

The Elder Scrolls 6’s actual setting and locale have yet to be revealed by Bethesda. A few teasers have shown in the trailer released last year and on social media.

Using the seagulls and steep mountains and valleys seen in the teaser, it was established that the landmass is located near the shore. Many fans speculated that it could be in Hammerfell or High Rock based on the topographical cues.