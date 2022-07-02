Fallout 4 Mod Makes Developer Bethesda to Hire One of the Designers

Fallout 4 is already seven years old, earning a reputation as an immersive RPG that was developed by Bethesda. However, some voices claim that the game can also be considered an open-world, a first or third-person shooter, and more.

For a game that’s seven years old, it cannot be otherwise than for mods to emerge. There are so many talented people out there who are willing to show the world how they can improve the main game! The dream of many of them is to get hired by the developer of their favorite game, and that has become a reality for a modder!

‘Fallout: London’ gets a lot of attention

Fallout: London is the name of the mod in question. Ryan Johnson is the name of the lead technical adviser for the mod, and he’s quitting the job for the best excuse possible: to work for the developers of the original game itself as an associate-level designer, according to PCGamer.com.

The team behind the mod has brought the big news in a recent tweet:

We have a few very special and bittersweet announcements for you all today. Please read: pic.twitter.com/nZihjqSifH — Fallout London (@FalloutLondon) June 30, 2022

What’s perhaps just as exciting for the fans of Fallout 4 is that the same team behind the mod claims that the departure of their colleague won’t impact their work in a negative way.

The announcement writes:

“Luckily for us, we have known about this move for awhile and thus Ropiequet has helped collate his knowledge into invaluable design documentation so the rest of the team can work on in his stead seamlessly”

Fallout 4 remains the fourth main installment of the series, and it’s available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. If you still need a reason to give the original game a try if you haven’t done so already, you should keep in mind that it received the “BAFTA Games Award for Best Game.”