You Can Travel Back In Time With Google Earth: Here’s How

We all depend on Google Maps to find our way around unfamiliar neighborhoods because of its unparalleled features and accuracy. Even if Google Maps does a good job at the ground level, Google Earth takes things to a whole other level and has an equally astounding feature set. In terms of consumer-facing tools, it has mapped our globe in a way that is just not possible. You may travel back in time and examine how an area has evolved through time with Google Earth. Google Earth’s historical imagery is a precious resource that may be put to a variety of creative uses.

In Google Earth for desktop, how can you travel back in time?

With Google Earth’s historical imagery, you may see a region from as far back as the 1930s by using data from several sources. Now, you’ll have to settle for the desktop app, which offers everything you need and then some. Here are the steps to take for that: