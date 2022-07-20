Garena Free Fire Max: All We Know About The Brand New Foodie Top-Up Event

Regular players of the game would know that Garena Free Fire Max organizes top-up events on a regular basis. These events are a great opportunity for players to grab some rare in-game items without spending on them. And even though it is one of the most common events in the game alongside faded wheel and luck royale, every event varies because of the rewards it offers.

While sometimes, the game simply offers old skins and costumes which are not on offer in the game anymore, this time, the game has offered some truly rare rewards. The Foodie top-up event can help you win Banana Dagger, Ginger Beard and Deadly Baguette. Know how to get them.

Garena Free Fire brings Foodie top-up event

Top-up events reward you for topping up your Garena Free Fire Max account with diamonds. You can only top-up diamonds with real money unless you have gift cards or got lucky from the redeem codes. Diamonds are the main currency in the game and whenever you want to purchase anything from a premium bundle to special skins, you can only do it by spending diamonds.

However, to encourage players to get diamonds, Free Fire also gives out free gifts after top-up. And that is the entire top-up event.sIn this Foodie top-up event, players can win three particular items, namely Deadly Baguette, Banana Dagger and Ginger Beard. While the baguette and banana can be used as a weapon, the beard is just an accessory. To unlock the Deadly Baguette, players will need to top-up with 100 diamonds.

This will cost players real money as well. To unlock Banana Dagger, players will need to top-up with 200 diamonds. The Ginger Beard can be unlocked at 500 diamonds. Once 500 diamonds have been topped-up, the lower tier rewards will automatically be disbursed. Do note that players, especially children, should not buy diamonds without the permission of their parents.