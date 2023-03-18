Genshin Impact Reveals Character Demo for New Cryo User Mika

The official character demo for Mika, a new four-star Cryo user who will be introduced in the second part of update 3.5, has been made available for download by Genshin Impact. In contrast to past releases, Mika will not be promoted alongside the new five-star Dehya, whose duration will end on March 21. He will instead be featured in a separate banner.

He is from the Mondstadt region and has a strong interest in cartography. Mika joined the Reconnaissance Company of the Knights of Favonius, which is headed by the Cryo user Eula. He will function as a new support character, and his Elemental Burst ability, Skyfeather Song, will ensure that his allies receive continuous damage reduction and healing. His one-of-a-kind Elemental Ability, Starfrost Swirl, grants him the ability to shoot a Flowfrost Arrow that inflicts damage on all foes it encounters along its course.

In the next double banner, Mika will appear alongside Ayaka and Shenhe, two formidable characters from Genshin Impact, accompanying Mika. When it comes to inflicting elemental damage, Ayaka is one of the most powerful Direct Damage Dealing (DPS) characters in the game. Shenhe, on the other hand, is a Cryo user who thrives when surrounded by other characters with the same element, which makes her an excellent support for Ayaka.

Diona and Sucrose will also be joining Mika on the four-star lineup, making this the first time in the history of the game that four out of five limited characters have a Cryo Vision. Mika will be the only character in the four-star roster to have a Cryo Vision.

Fans of Genshin Impact are very excited for the debut of Mika and the other new characters, and now that the official character demo has been made available, they have a clearer sense of what to anticipate from this new Cryo user.