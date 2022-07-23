GTA 6: New Job Listings Offer Clues About Game Development

Rockstar Games has provided yet another indication that the production of Grand Theft Auto 6 is now well underway by announcing the creation of hundreds of new employees inside the studio.

There are presently 232 positions advertised online at the company, with 70 of them being submitted within a 24-hour period, as was originally discovered by the games recruiting tracker Hitmarker. Since Rockstar publicly said in February that “GTA 6 is real,” the whole of the internet has been speculating about when we could get further information about the game.

Although this is nothing major, it is a hopeful indicator that the studio is increasing its workforce, which is a positive sign given the scale of Grand Theft Auto V and the chance that GTA 6 will be much larger. At this time, it is less probable that this is just Rockstar hiring staff members to work on Grand Theft Auto Online; yet, it is possible that this is the case.

Specifically due to the fact that Rockstar issued its first update on the development of GTA 6 last week, stating that GTA V was going to get “greater development resources” coming ahead and that as a consequence, Red Dead Online content was going to expire.

Rockstar is searching for someone to join a team, according to an associate content designer position description The phrase “open world content” is the one that should be emphasized in this context since it is where the internet and we expect there will be a connection made to the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game.

Following the unfavorable response to the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy remasters that were released in November 2021, Rockstar is said to have decided against developing remasters of Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto IV. This decision was reportedly made very recently. If what is being reported is accurate, this provides more evidence that the firm is concentrating on GTA 6.