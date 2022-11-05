How to Get FM WhatsApp V8.25 for Android

WhatsApp remains the world’s most popular instant-messaging app, and for good reasons. It offers extremely powerful features such as group video calling, location sharing, file sharing, and a lot more. But even so, some people want more, which is why they decided to mod the famous messaging app.

Fouad Mokdad is one of those people, as he decided to develop the FM WhatsApp V8.25 mod. That’s not his first mod built for the Meta-owned app.

What does FM WhatsApp V8.25 have to offer

Before we dive into detail and explain how to install FM WhatsApp and get it running on Android phones, let’s see what the app is all about.

FM WhatsApp offers a lot of new features. One of the most important ones is the possibility of modifying privacy settings or using a chat lock.

How to install FM WhatsApp V8.25 on Android

Installing and running FM WhatsApp V8.25 on an Android phone is not hard at all. Neither will it make you spend hours; you’ll likely be all done in just a few minutes!

Here’s how to do it, so make sure you follow each step at a time carefully:

Grab the FM WhatsApp APK file/save it on your phone. Head over to the “Settings” menu > select “Security” and activate “Unknown Sources.” Locate the FM WhatsApp APK in your file manager. Start FM WhatsApp APK from your list of apps. Register your phone number and use the one-time password verification. Enjoy FM WhatsApp on your Android device!

If you know any other method of installing FM WhatsApp that’s faster and better than ours, feel free to share it with us in the comment section of this article!

WhatsApp currently has billions of users, and we shouldn’t be surprised at all if the exact number increases even more in the near future.