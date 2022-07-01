Minecraft 1.19: How To Get The Latest Update

Today is the day when Minecraft 1.19 will finally be launched. In just a few short weeks, players will be able to experience everything that Mojang has in store for them after months of waiting.

It’s unclear when the game will be available for purchase, but it’s safe to assume that it won’t be much longer than that. The 1.19 update is planned to be delivered at the same time as the 1.18 update, which was at 1.00 PM Eastern Standard Time. The release date for all platforms is likely to be the same.

The Wild Update is going to release in the next few hours!!!#Minecraft #WildUpdate pic.twitter.com/tWI5S2cRid — Minecraft News #HotSteveSummer (@_MINECRAFT_LIVE) June 7, 2022

In other words, Xbox and PlayStation and Nintendo Switch and mobile device owners could get it simultaneously. Here’s a step-by-step explanation on how to download it on your mobile devices.

Many programs on a smartphone or tablet automatically download and install new features. Most smartphones, tablets, and other devices have this capability activated by default.

To prevent any wait time, gamers should check for and install the update as soon as it is made available. Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update may be downloaded on Android and iOS devices using the following instructions:

iOS

Enter the App Store In the upper right corner tap the profile symbol. Scroll to the bottom of the page to see the latest updates If there are no results you can refresh by scrolling down to the bottom of the screen. Minecraft may be found farther down the page if you continue to scroll. Update by tapping on the Update button. Before updating any other programs, wait for this one to finish. Play the 1.19 version of Minecraft

Android