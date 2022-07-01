Skyrim Could Help Us Determine The Release Date Of The Elder Scrolls 6

The Elder Scrolls 6’s release date and window have yet to be announced by Bethesda and most fans don’t expect this to happen any time soon. However, it is possible, based on prior Bethesda games like Skyrim and Fallout 4, to estimate an unconfirmed launch date. This would indicate that The Elder Scrolls 6 would be released around 2026 or 2027, considering just these games as examples.

Previous games’ development

Three years had passed since the release of Fallout 3 when Skyrim was launched on November 11th, 2011. On October 26, 2008, the latter was released. Skyrim moved from pre-production to full production after the launch. As a result, it ended up taking Bethesda three years from the start of full development to deliver Skyrim. It took four years for Fallout 4 to come out after Skyrim was published. These two games, developed and published by Bethesda Game Studios, may be used as a point of comparison.

A new Elder Scrolls game is now in the works after being revealed back in the summer of 2018. Until Starfield is released, this will remain the case. Currently, the sci-fi RPG is slated to be released in the first part of 2023 at the earliest. To put it another way, if this timetable holds, then complete work on The Elder Scrolls 6 will begin in the first part of 2023.

It will be released in 2026 if the title takes as much to create as Skyrim did. If the production process is anything like that of Fallout 4, then the game will be released the year after that, in 2027.

Making a video game now takes more than it took back when Skyrim was first released in 2012. As a result, hoping for a 2026 release date isn’t unreasonable. 2027 seems to be the better choice. This is pure speculation, but judging based on the history of Bethesda, this would make sense.