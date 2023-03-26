Surviving the Horror: How Long Does It Take to Beat Resident Evil 4?

The fourth installment in the Resident Evil series, Resident Evil 4, is an action-packed video game that will have you battling through hordes of enemies, solving puzzles, and gathering treasures. This guide is for you if you are curious about how much time you need to invest in order to become successful at this game.

A completion time of approximately 12 hours is required for the critical path in Resident Evil 4 Remake. However, completing all of the game’s objectives, including all of the optional side quests, collectibles, and upgrades, could take up to 25 hours or even longer. The main story and some of the side content, but not all of it, will take approximately 15-20 hours to complete in a playthrough, which is the way that the majority of players will probably play the game.

In addition, there are challenges in Resident Evil 4 that keep players interested. Sprinter is the name of one of them, and it challenges you to finish the game in under eight hours. It is important to keep in mind that you can unlock New Game Plus and a variety of items later on in the game, even though the requirements for a speedrun aren’t particularly stringent. Therefore, a run that takes between 15 and 20 hours on your first attempt at the Standard difficulty is completely acceptable.

In addition, there are secret weapons and costumes that can be unlocked in Resident Evil 4, some of which can be used as cheat codes. However, there are some that have specific unlock requirements, such as achieving high rankings based on the amount of time it takes to complete the challenge. After you’ve become familiar with the encounters and the progression, you’ll be able to play through the campaign more quickly on subsequent runs, if that’s something you want to do.

To sum everything up, Resident Evil 4 is an exciting game that provides a significant amount of content for players to investigate. Depending on your goals—whether you just want to finish the main story or get every single achievement in the game—the time commitment can range anywhere from 12 to 25 hours. Resident Evil 4 is a game that will keep you entertained for a significant amount of time due to its wide variety of challenges and content that can be unlocked.