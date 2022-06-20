Telegram Releases Its Premium Subscription, Here Are Its Features

It has been months in the making, but now Telegram has finally released its subscription-based service. It’s called Telegram Premium, and it comes with a slew of exclusive perks. Additionally, Telegram has announced that it has crossed 700 million users, which is a significant milestone for the instant messaging application that competes with platforms like WhatsApp and Messenger.

Telegram has stated that all of the features that were available prior to the launch of Telegram Premium will remain free of charge. Some premium features will remain accessible to free users as well. They can, for example, download premium users’ files and view their unique stickers. Telegram Premium costs $4.99 per month.

What’s new in Telegram Pro?