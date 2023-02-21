The OnePlus 11 Concept Illuminates Its Design With LED Strips

During MWC 2023, OnePlus is likely going to unveil its OnePlus 11 Concept smartphone. The firm has began to tease the phone, which has exhibited considerable influence from the Nothing Phone (1)’s dazzling LED light strips. The back of the OnePlus 11 Concept seemed to have blue light strips that were arranged in a wavy fashion and even surrounded the camera island, according to the pair of photographs that were published by OnePlus. In the same vein as the Nothing Phone, they are covered by a unibody glass shell that gives the impression of being transparent.

The #OnePlus11Concept is our bold vision for the future of smartphones, fusing awe-inspiring design with industry-first technology. See it first at #MWC2023. pic.twitter.com/A0DfiEeVBe — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) February 20, 2023

It is not yet apparent what the exact role of these strips will be, but the fact that they will likely be used as part of the customized cooling system suggests that this may be the case. Similarly, considering that Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei was one of the creators of OnePlus, it would not be strange if the Glyph functions were copied from the Nothing Phone (1).

When juxtaposed to the triple camera setup of the OnePlus 11, it is clear that the camera on the OnePlus 11 Concept is comprised of a different set of modules. This is one of the other aspects of the OnePlus 11 Concept. On the other hand, it is difficult to determine whether functions are new or exclusive. Pete Lau, the CEO of OnePlus, demonstrated in a separate video clip an inner component that seemed to be one of the device’s primary capabilities. This video was also posted by Pete Lau.

On February 27th, in Barcelona, OnePlus will hold the formal unveiling of the OnePlus 11 Concept. Even if OnePlus may be able to demonstrate a product that is already functioning, there is no assurance that it will be offered for sale to customers. Instead, it is possible that the innovations that were shown will make their way into future devices from OnePlus, such as the OnePlus 11T or the OnePlus 12.