The Sims 4 Gets The Next Major Expansion – High School Years With A Special Bonus

A bit later this week, the upcoming big addition for The Sims 4, titled High School Years, will become available for the PlayStation 4; PlayStation 5; Xbox One; Xbox Series X|S, plus PC platforms. It will include a great deal of brand-new material for gamers to explore and use.

Players of High School Years shall have the opportunity to enjoy all of the highs and lows that come with being a teenager, and the game comes with a unique pre-order reward if it is bought at any point until September 8th. After launch, the “Vibing Steamer Gear Digital Content” will indeed be sold individually or included with the expansion pack, depending on your choice.

Pre-ordering gives Sims a fresh gaming chair, Bluetooth loudspeaker, plus LED panels to use in making their room into a gaming haven, livestream studio, or platform for trend-setting. The Sims 4 – High School Years Expansion Pack releases within only a few days, and even if you don’t intend on pre-ordering or buying the additional digital products, you’ll still have enough to dive into.

A new gaming chair, a wireless speaker & LED panels? Zo Farb! 🙌 🔥

Grab #TheSims4HighSchoolYears Expansion Pack by Sept 8 to catch the Vibing Streamer Gear Digital Content*! 😎https://t.co/XunFDdIVa7 *This content will become available once the pack launches on July 28! pic.twitter.com/QoBLcdeIRL — The Sims (@TheSims) July 22, 2022

Producers have announced that the release date for The Sims 4 – High School Years Expansion Pack will indeed be Thursday, July 28, 2022, around 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST. At the specified time, players on all systems will be eligible to immediately access the newest expansion bundle, whether they like to play on a home console or a personal computer.

There are pre-order options for The Sims 4 – High School Years Expansion Pack through Origin, including PlayStation Store, Xbox Store & Steam. The bundle may be purchased for the guaranteed cost of $39.99 USD. If nevertheless, you are a user of EA Play, you may save 10% on the purchase of the installment.