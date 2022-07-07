Top 5 WhatsApp Hidden Features You Probably Didn’t Know About

One of the most popular messaging programs, WhatsApp, has lately introduced some new functionality. When it comes to communication, WhatsApp is a fantastic tool for teams and new features are always being added. Use this list if you’re new to WhatsApp and want to learn more.

Users may benefit greatly from this collection of suggestions and hints. There are a number of methods you can use to get the most out of Whatsapp:

Review and delete

Select the items you wish to remove from the section Review and Delete Items by clicking on the “greater than 5MB” or the “forwarded several times” tab. By tapping again on the bottom left-hand circle, you can sort the group chats.

Apple iOS and Google Android: Storage and Data > Manage Storage > Pick Contact > Select > Delete > To remove anything, just place the item in the recycle bin.

Search tool

You may use precise search terms to swiftly access resources inside the app, such as photographs, videos, conversations, and other documents. It’s easy to see your upcoming appointments by date if you put “appointment” into the search bar. The search bar at the top of your conversations may be dragged down on iOS. You may use the search icon on Android devices to begin your search. It’s easier and faster to view what’s available by tapping the search bar.

iOS: Tap on the contact details at the top of a conversation to bring up a search box. Type in the search terms you’re looking for.

On Android, go to the “Chats” menu and choose a conversation Open the menu at the top right > Search > Use the search box at the top of the chat window to look for anything particular. A particular discussion may be searched instead of your whole history of conversations.

Send disappearing images

You can send sensitive images and videos that disappear. Things like passwords and account information come to mind as examples of this kind of sensitive information. When the receiver clicks “close,” your image is gone. They must capture a screenshot in order to save it.

In-app messaging for iOS devices: To add a new message, tap the “+” button next to the message area. To snap a picture, pick either “Camera” or “Photo & Video Library” > Select the image > To send a message, press the blue send arrow after tapping the “1.”

Android: Open a conversation with someone > Tap on the paperclip next to the message entry area to open the menu > You can either use the “Camera” or the “Gallery” to get a picture. Select the image > In order to send it, tap the “1” next to the blue send arrow.

Change wallpaper

It’s possible to change the background for each conversation you’re participating in. In other words, you don’t have to use the same background for all of your conversations.

Specifically for iOS, see “Wallpaper & Sound” >Choose Your Own Wallpaper > Select. Take your pick from the choices.

For Android choose a chat > Wallpaper > Change

WhatsApp for desktop

It can be used both online and on the desktop. Using WhatsApp is possible on more than just a smartphone. For PC users, the online version is particularly strong since it syncs all from your phone. In addition, there’s a desktop app. Copy and paste https://web.whatsapp.com/ into a browser. Whatsapp’s desktop app may be downloaded at whatsapp.com/download/.

If you want to use the web version, go to Settings > WhatsApp Web/Desktop on your device. Using a web browser, scan the QR code and then follow the on-screen instructions. Web and desktop versions of your PC will show the same chats.