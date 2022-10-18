How to Find Out Who Has Seen Your TikTok Videos

Keeping yourself away from the curious eyes of those surrounding you is a pretty difficult game to play, even when you’re going online and hiding behind an account. It’s also available while you’re using TikTok.

But surely, people stalking you can represent a positive thing. It might mean that you have a fun and interesting life. Therefore, finding out who has been keeping an eye on your TikTok videos becomes a good idea.

To check out who has seen your TikTok profile, it’s relatively easy:

Open the TikTok app Select the notice symbol Find the ‘Saw your profile’ option Select the profile pictures

You can also watch and download TikTok videos without others finding out via Urlebird at urlebird.com. However, you must keep in mind that many TikTok users are infuriated at those who keep Urlebird alive, claiming that their privacy is being affected.

You can also find out how many people have seen your TikTok videos in a simple way:

Open TikTok Select the profile picture Every video will display the number of clients

By finding out who has seen your TikTok profile, it’s obvious that you automatically find out who has seen the videos that you uploaded on the platform.

Here’s an overview of the TikTok mobile app via Apple’s App Store:

“Discover videos from around the world and create your own with easy-to-use tools to capture your life. From your morning coffee to your evening commute, TikTok has the videos to make your day. Whether you’re a sports fanatic, a travel lover or simply looking for a laugh, there’s something for everyone on TikTok. Enjoy an endless stream of short videos on things you love most. Watch what you like, skip what you don’t.”

